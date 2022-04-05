Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $8.73 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 48,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dover by 800.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

