Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.19 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,473.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.