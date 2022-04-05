Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,001 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 43,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

DTE opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.