Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.21). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alphatec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

ATEC opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

