Zacks: Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

BAX stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.