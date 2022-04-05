Zacks: Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

BAX stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.