Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.40. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $10.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $9.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.84.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 968,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

