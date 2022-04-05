Zacks: Analysts Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.72. Principal Financial Group posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.63. 42,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,279. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.