Zacks: Analysts Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. Pyxis Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,632. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

