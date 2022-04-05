Zacks: Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to report $157.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.05 million and the highest is $158.55 million. Stratasys reported sales of $134.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $686.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.78 million to $687.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $738.94 million, with estimates ranging from $724.17 million to $756.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,187. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.24. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter worth $10,978,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 23.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 909,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

