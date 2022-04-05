Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.90. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $9.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $52.42. 268,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,910. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

