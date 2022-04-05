Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Banco Bradesco posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,851,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,352,000 after purchasing an additional 791,553 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,348,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 996,521 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,515,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2,699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 484,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 466,858 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

