Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.58 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $9.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $100.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.87 million to $112.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $142.05 million, with estimates ranging from $126.64 million to $164.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CURI shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 528,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.66. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

