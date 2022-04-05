Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.66. Exelon posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelon.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exelon stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 355,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936,112. Exelon has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

