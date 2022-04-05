Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Guess’ posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Guess’ stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 23,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,313. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 156,766 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 4,938.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 829,695 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Guess’ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 839,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $17,031,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

