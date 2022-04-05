Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NovaGold Resources.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 48,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,723. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.