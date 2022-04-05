Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.21 Million

Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will post $180.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $180.64 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $173.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $771.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.70 million to $780.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $859.15 million, with estimates ranging from $820.56 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 434,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,099. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.61. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

