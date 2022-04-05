Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

VSCO opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $217,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

