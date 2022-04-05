Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

