Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) to report $5.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the lowest is $5.60 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE AVT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.64. 30,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,539. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

