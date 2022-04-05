Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) to report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.52). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

BCRX stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $2,982,980 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

