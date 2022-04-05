Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) to report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.52). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

BCRX stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $2,982,980 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.