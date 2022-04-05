Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 241.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,015. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $45.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

