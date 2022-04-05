Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 192,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

