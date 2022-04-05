Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 192,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
