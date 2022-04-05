Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.41. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 184,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,979,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

