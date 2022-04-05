Zacks: Brokerages Expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Million

Analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.85 million, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $39.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IronNet.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IronNet by 13,407.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IRNT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,941. IronNet has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40.
About IronNet (Get Rating)
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.
