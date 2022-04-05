Zacks: Brokerages Expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Root also reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Root.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Root by 100.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Root by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Root by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Root by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Root by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $2.12 on Friday. Root has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

