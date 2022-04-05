Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.33). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 15.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.96. 721,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,668. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.85. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

