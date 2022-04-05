Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario. “
NASDAQ:BITF opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.71 million and a P/E ratio of 37.60.
About Bitfarms (Get Rating)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
