Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Hold

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

ERF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. 2,983,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.71. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 75.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,908,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after buying an additional 412,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

