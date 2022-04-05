Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Strong Sell

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KBC Group from €83.00 ($91.21) to €79.00 ($86.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

KBCSY opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

