Zacks Investment Research Lowers BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BBAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). As a group, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.