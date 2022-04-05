Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Hold

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

GMDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.25. 185,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,388. The firm has a market cap of $251.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,694 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 498,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 321,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

