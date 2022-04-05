Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to Sell

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($219.78) to €185.00 ($203.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

SBGSY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,942. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

