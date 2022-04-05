Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 5.30. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

