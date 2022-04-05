Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.45.

LAC opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

