Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Buy

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $288.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $260.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.55. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

