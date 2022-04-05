Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. FBN Securities dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $6.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.28. 3,079,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.94. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average is $190.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

