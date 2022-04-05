Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 1,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $252.11 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.70.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

