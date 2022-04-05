ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1,302.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.10 or 0.07521664 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.22 or 1.00002072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00055199 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

