Zymergen (ZY) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Zymergen to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 97 737 1288 30 2.58

Zymergen presently has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 153.88%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 24.99%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million -$361.79 million -0.29 Zymergen Competitors $2.79 billion $101.13 million 23.80

Zymergen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -213.99% -64.50% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -16.00% -2.18%

Summary

Zymergen competitors beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

