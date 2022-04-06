$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Points International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. 1,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Points International has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.25.

Points International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

