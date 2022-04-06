-$0.01 EPS Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.89. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

