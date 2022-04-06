-$0.03 EPS Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WM Technology.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAPS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 606,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,590. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 257,587 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

