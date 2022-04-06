$0.04 EPS Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,939. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

