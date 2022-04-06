$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Primoris Services posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

PRIM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 15,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,411. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $5,176,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

