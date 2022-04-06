-$0.12 EPS Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.40). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS.

PROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Progenity stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 12,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,365. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progenity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

