-$0.13 EPS Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Anixa Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,196. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

