-$0.14 EPS Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 175,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.