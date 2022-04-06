-$0.14 EPS Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kintara Therapeutics.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 175,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.85.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.
