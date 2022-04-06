$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TransAlta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. TransAlta posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAC. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TransAlta by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,181,000 after buying an additional 3,316,129 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,247,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,860,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TransAlta by 19.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransAlta by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after buying an additional 571,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

