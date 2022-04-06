$0.15 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 1,520,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

