-$0.17 EPS Expected for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adial Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 189,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,348. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $43.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

